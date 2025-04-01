Metso introduces tech for rapid assessment of minerals processing flowsheets

Finland-based Metso is launching the sustainable flowsheet explorer (SFX) enabling the assessment, simulation, and comparison of technological alternatives on circuit and full flowsheets within minutes instead of weeks. This innovative digital solution provides valuable insights on energy consumption, water usage, GHG emissions, costs, metallurgical performance, and much more.

Rodrigo Grau, vice president of process performance and minerals digital at Metso, commented: “For our mining customers, the sustainable flowsheet explorer streamlines the evaluation and comparison of technological alternatives with a focus on the Metso Plus solutions. It significantly reduces the time needed for initial flowsheet assessments, providing comprehensive flowsheet evaluation of metallurgical performance, environmental footprint, and other relevant indicators that support informed decision-making. By centralizing key performance indicators on a single platform and providing clear visualizations of results, SFX enables more informed decision-making from the outset of a project.”

SFX employs a validated life cycle assessment (LCA) methodology to ensure accurate and reliable evaluations. The robust methodology used in SFX integrates Metso's extensive know-how in the development of technology and process solutions across the entire value chain, from ore to metal. Metso's proprietary process simulation software, HSC Chemistry provides power. SFX’s web-based platform offers an intuitive and visually appealing 3D visualization of circuit or full process flowsheets, from mine to metal. Technicians conduct SFX analyses are done in close collaboration with Metso experts.

Besides assessing technological alternatives, SFX can also assess the impact of various levels of automation in a concentrating plant. This allows for leveraging the Metso Plus portfolio to improve energy consumption, water use, and CO 2 emissions. In addition, SFX can be used to evaluate the impact of different tailings dewatering configurations, including various thickening technologies and advanced filtration systems.

More information is posted on www.Metso.com.