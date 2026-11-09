Metso lands $14M order for Nevada mine restart

The order is worth about €9 million (C$14.25 million). Credit: Metso

First Majestic Silver (TSX: AG) has ordered grinding technology and auxiliary equipment from Metso (HEL: METSO) to support its Jerrit Canyon gold mine restart project in Nevada.

Metso says the order includes the Metso Loesche vertical roller mill (VRM), a baghouse filter, a fan and hot gas generators. The Finland-based supplier will also provide engineering and implementation support. The VRM, which is designed in collaboration with Metso and Loesche, will be used to grind material feeding Jerrit Canyon’s existing roaster circuit.

The equipment order was valued at about €9 million (C$14.25 million).

“This order marks a significant step in combining nearly 100 years of vertical roller mill expertise from Loesche with Metso’s extensive mineral processing know-how and service capabilities,” said Bjorn Nielsen, Metso’s vice-president of high-pressure grinding rolls and dry grinding.

“The Metso Loesche VRM is the ideal technical solution for this dry grinding project,” said Stefan Baaken, Loesche Australia’s managing director. “Its outstanding energy efficiency, combined with superior drying performance, provides a clear advantage over competing technologies. Furthermore, its compact footprint makes the VRM grinding system an excellent fit for this brownfield project,” he added.

Located more than 600 kilometres north of Las Vegas, Jerritt Canyon produced about 9.85 million ounces of gold between 1981 and 2023. In April, First Majestic announced plans to restart the mine by late 2027.