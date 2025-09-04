Metso launches data-driven services to boost mine equipment reliability

Metso is launching Data-driven Performance Services to empower the mining industry with faster, fact-based issue resolution. Metso designed these innovative equipment performance solutions to help customers prevent production losses, avoid safety risks, and keep operations consistently optimized. The services provide harmonized capabilities that cover the entire minerals processing flowsheet.

Metso combines intelligent thresholds, advanced analytics, and AI-enabled diagnostics in its transformative data-driven solutions, enabling quick capture and clear description of complex cases for faster action. Metso complements these analytics and AI capabilities with a continuously expanding global network of data-driven experts to ensure consistent, responsive service delivery. Metso’s enhanced remote monitoring and troubleshooting capabilities reduce the need for onsite inspections and resident experts.

Arttu-Matti Matinlauri, vice president of minerals segment digital at Metso, said: “Data-driven Performance Services empower mining operations to move from reactive to predictive, insight-driven decision making. Based on our analysis from live customer cases, the Data-driven Performance Services solutions have cut issue resolution times up to 50% by having the data available for analysis when issues arise. Whilst proactively monitoring the equipment on behalf of our customers, on average, we have identified a potential risk every 1400 hours of operation, saving over eight hours of production per solved case. These risks would have otherwise been missed by our customers.”

Two scalable service levels

Metso designed Data-driven Performance Services for site maintenance and operations teams to help them maximize equipment availability, reliability, and performance through two scalable service levels.

Data-driven Technical Support provides fast, fact-based troubleshooting and issue resolution. By using live equipment data, Metso’s experts improve first-time fix rates and reduce production losses. Metso’s expanded data-driven expert network ensures consistent delivery of these services.

Data-driven Condition Monitoring enables early detection of equipment-related issues and failures through continuous remote monitoring. AI-powered analytics and expert diagnosis prioritize actions that reduce unplanned downtime and safety risks while improving availability, uptime, and performance. When combined with Life Cycle Services, Metso conducts corrective actions efficiently on site.

Matinlauri added: “As an original equipment manufacturer, Metso is in a unique position to understand the multitude of different operating modes and equipment related failure mechanisms impacting performance and how they are identifiable from data. This knowledge has been accumulated over decades of valuable collaboration with our customers and complemented with data from connected equipment and processes. We are excited to deepen our collaboration by harnessing our vast knowledge base to improve our customers’ performance through Data-driven Performance Services,”

Data-driven minerals processing and metals refining

Metso advances the digitalization of the mining industry. Data underpins fact-based decision making. Analytics and AI help minerals-processing and metals-refining plants maintain and improve performance. We empower plant operators, metallurgists, maintenance crews, and site management with data-driven solutions that combine site and OEM expertise with actionable insights.

Metso’s Data-driven minerals processing and metals refining solutions help plant operations and maintenance take the next leap on five levels. Measurements capture accurate data. Managed control systems maintain stability. Continuously running algorithms monitor equipment to enhance availability and ensure reliability. Automated process and equipment control adjustments preserve productivity in real time. Optimization and planning provide forward-looking simulations that enable teams to adapt to changing conditions.

Read more about Data-driven Performance Services at www.Metso.com.