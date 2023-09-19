Metso launches digital VertiSense for optimizing Vertimill stirred mills

Metso is introducing a new solution to its Sense series portfolio of intelligent instruments. The Sense series products are part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering and are targeted at solving specific process challenges and enabling optimization of mineral and hydrometallurgical plant process performance. VertiSense enables real-time wear monitoring of screw liners and enhances the grinding process in Vertimill stirred mills.

The VertiSense unit is easy to install, maintain and use. It monitors liner wear rate and provides frequent reporting on the screw liners to assist plant maintenance personnel. Its wear measurement functionality facilitates the prediction of service life and spare stock planning. Like the rest of the Sense series products, VertiSense is suited for both new and existing operations.

“VertiSense complements the series well and gives Vertimill stirred mill users a unique tool to maximize operational efficiency through intuitive software and analytics,” said Rodrigo Rizzoli, VP stirred mills and HPGR services at Metso. “What VertiSense does in practice is to ensure that wear parts are being replaced at the best time, thereby reducing waste and optimizing mill availability.”

The Metso Sense series portfolio covers the entire minerals and hydrometallurgical process, helping customers to maximize their profitability and minimize their operating costs and environmental risks. In total, Metso’s intelligent instruments include more than 10 technologies to optimize the mining process.

Read more about the Metso Vertimill stirred mill offering on the company’s website.