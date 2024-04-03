Metso launches high-performance Nordberg HP35e cone crusher

Metso has introduced the new Nordberg HP350e to its line of Nordberg HPe crushers launched in 2023. The HP350e offers enhanced performance, higher uptime, easier and safer maintenance, and a series of other improvements, making it the perfect choice for diverse rock processing operations.
The Nordberg HP350e cone crusher offers several unique benefits including:
Enhanced performance
Improved uptime and serviceability
Wider application coverage
Current HP300 owners can purchase Metso’s HPe upgrade kits, enabling economical access to some of the new HPe features, including enhanced kinematics, head anti-spin brake, and ring bounce monitoring (as well as monitor), and no-backing liners via head and bowl upgrade. If need be, the new HP350e can also utilize older-generation HP300 backing liners features.
Metso is also introducing the first HPe series crusher on tracks for improved mobility. The Lokotrack LT200HPX is equipped with a Nordberg HP200e cone crusher and a two-deck pre-screen with up to 40% higher capacity than the LT200HP.
The Nordberg HP350e cone crusher draws up to 250 kW of power and will handle 485 tonnes per hour.
