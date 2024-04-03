Metso launches high-performance Nordberg HP35e cone crusher

Metso has introduced the new Nordberg HP350e to its line of Nordberg HPe crushers launched in 2023. The HP350e offers enhanced performance, higher uptime, easier and safer maintenance, and a series of other improvements, making it the perfect choice for diverse rock processing operations.

The Nordberg HP350e cone crusher offers several unique benefits including:

Enhanced performance

New enhanced kinematics and more efficient chambers.

Up to +10% performance in secondary and tertiary application (as compared to 285 kW).

Improved uptime and serviceability

No-backing liners for quick, easier and safer liner change.

Head anti-spin brake extends liner wear life.

Optional ring bounce monitoring feature for active overload protection.

New feed cone lifting tool, for safe lifting and handling.

Wider application coverage

Three alternative kinematics to choose from.

Alternative speeds

Exceptionally wide chamber offering: 10 innovative application specific no-backing chamber designs for secondary, tertiary and quaternary stages

Current HP300 owners can purchase Metso’s HPe upgrade kits, enabling economical access to some of the new HPe features, including enhanced kinematics, head anti-spin brake, and ring bounce monitoring (as well as monitor), and no-backing liners via head and bowl upgrade. If need be, the new HP350e can also utilize older-generation HP300 backing liners features.

Metso is also introducing the first HPe series crusher on tracks for improved mobility. The Lokotrack LT200HPX is equipped with a Nordberg HP200e cone crusher and a two-deck pre-screen with up to 40% higher capacity than the LT200HP.

The Nordberg HP350e cone crusher draws up to 250 kW of power and will handle 485 tonnes per hour.

Find out more about the Nordberg HP350e cone crusher on the Metso website.