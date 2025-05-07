Metso launches Media handling systems for stirred mill media

Metso is launching Media handling systems, consisting of media pumping, media charging and media lifting systems. Metso is a leading supplier of stirred milling technologies. These standalone solutions are designed to cost-effectively facilitate the fast and safe handling of stirred mill media during shutdown processes for mill maintenance activities. Metso’s pre-engineered media handling technology offers rapid, safe and scalable options for customers' grinding applications.

Jesse Ting, manager of grinding systems, said: “Our Media handling systems offer multiple benefits. They are designed to reduce shutdown time from 10+ hours to three hours, improve labor efficiency, and improve safety by removing up to 80% of hazards associated with manual handling activities. The solutions are highly scalable. In addition to our off-the-shelf Media handling solutions, we seek to provide high-value features to ensure that the systems meet the specific needs of our customers,”

The Media pumpingsystem (MPS) is used in ceramic media attrition mills, e.g. HIGmill and SMD (Stirred Media Detritor). The MPS aims to ease the tasks of media handling and storage before and after a mill shutdown for inspection or maintenance. A typical MPS is equipped with pumps to move media from position A to B, a screen to remove slurry particles and undersize media, and a hopper/bin for storage.

The Media charging system (MCS) is used to handle steel media for a Vertimill before and after a mill shutdown for inspection or maintenance. The MCS aims to improve efficiency in customers’ maintenance and operational needs. The MCS, equipped with a mobile support unit on crawlers or rails, optimizes the reloading of used media and can convey fresh media to the mills daily. MCS consists of a mobile elevator module that has a hopper, belt feeder and pocket conveyor, and a media distribution system that consists of multiple conveyors and divertor chutes.

The Media lifting system (MLS) fulfills steel media handling objectives by using conventional lifting in a dedicated path with a sharper focus on budget – without compromising safety. The MLS is an improved version compared to numerous existing methods of handling steel media. The MLS consists of a kibble loading chute, dedicated kibble, load-out bin, and a support structure with monorail and hoist as an optional scope.

Metso’s portfolioconsists of Vertimill, HIGmill, and Stirred Media Detritor (SMD) mills and complementing equipment and services that help customers optimize their process performance and minimize their operating costs. Stirred mills are part of the Metso Plus offering.

Find out more about the Metso Media handling systems at www.Metso.com.