Metso launches Remote IC – an app for control of Lokotrack crushers and screens

Metso’s intelligent crushing and screening offering is expanding with a new software application called Metso Remote IC. The new Metso Remote IC is used for remote control and monitoring of the crushing and screening process, and it connects wirelessly all the Lokotrack crushers and screens at on individual sites.

With the Metso Remote IC app, the operator can view all the Lokotrack train machines and their main process parameters using a single dashboard. The feeder and crusher settings can be adjusted safely from the excavator cabin, and the overall visibility of the process allows the operator to adjust the feeding for an optimal production level.

In problem situations, the Remote IC automatically stops the feeder, thus preventing overloading. It also instantly alerts and provides a reason for the stoppage, making it quicker and easier to get back to operation. With a lower overflow risk, the process can be run closer to maximum capacity.

“One of the key features of the Remote IC is that there is no need for the operator to exit the excavator cabin to adjust the crushers or to stop the feeder in an overflow situation,” explains Toni Peltomäki, director of automation, at Metso’s aggregates business area. “The ability to control and monitor the crushing and screening process from a single application has a significant impact on safety and eventually process productivity, since unnecessary process stops can be avoided.”

The Remote IC app can be operated by one person and viewed by many. Everyone at the site can view the main process parameters and alarms. For example, the wheel loader driver can acknowledge the alarm and fix the problem.

“We are constantly developing our products and digital tools to help our customers improve their productivity. Remote IC not only increases the productivity and safety of the plant, but it can also positively impact the employees’ experience and help attract new skilled workforce,” says Renaud Lapointe, senior VP at Metso’s aggregates business area.

The Metso Remote IC app can be used on Android tablet or mobile phone. It is available for all new Lokotrack models and can also be installed as a retrofit to all models that have the latest Metso Metrics installed. Metso Metrics is a cloud-based service for real-time performance information, maintenance planning and fleet management that works as a remote monitoring tool off-site.

More information on Metso Remote IC can be found on Metso’s website.