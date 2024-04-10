Metso launches TSE horizontal triple shaft screen for North and Central Americas’ markets

Metso expands its standard product offering of screens for the North America, Mexico, and Central America markets with TSE Series triple shaft screen. The new TSE series screen is a high-performance horizontal screen used in a wide range of wet or dry applications in coarse or fine screening. The TSE Series screens are designed for superior accuracy and efficiency in a very compact installation.

The TSE Series offers a robust design to support the stresses generated by the high-performance mechanism that produces the high G elliptical motion. The rigidity in the design is provided by frames made from standard sections with K-bracing and with side plates that are huck bolted without any welding. The result is a reliable screen design with less natural frequencies and a much larger operating window.

The high-performance mechanism offers the flexibility to operate the screen in a large range of applications due to the ease of gear and counterweight adjustments. The TSE Series screen's elliptical motion is combined with high acceleration, thereby bringing more performance in terms of throughput and screening efficiency.

The TSE Series screen is suitable for replacement of most standard triple shaft machines on the market in which minimal changes are required.

Metso TSE Series offers several benefits. The robust, compact design makes it portable due to low height. The screen gives high performance elliptical motion up to 6.5 times gravity. The TSE Series can be used for wet or dry applications and separates even sticky material. Adjustments to the elliptical stroke and stroke angle are easy and maximize production of any material.

Explore and discover the new Metso TSE series screen along with the full portfolio of screens, feeders, and screen media solutions that Metso has to offer on the company’s website.