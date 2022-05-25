Metso, Malvern to collaborate bulk ore sorting solutions to cut waste, costs

Metso Outotec and Malvern Panalytical have signed a collaboration agreement to provide sensor-based bulk ore sorting solutions for the mining industry. The combination of the companies’ expertise in crushing and bulk material handling solutions and ore analyzers is intended to result in an industry-leading portfolio of solutions for bulk ore sorting.

With this offering, mining customers can substantially improve head grade by preconcentrating the ore at the crushing stage and thereby reduce their energy consumption and related environmental footprint in the grinding stage.

“Bulk ore sorting allows waste rock elimination early in the process, and when combined with Metso Outotec’s complementary crushing and bulk material handing solutions portfolio, it provides more sustainable flowsheets for our customers. Enhanced bulk ore sorting will contribute to Metso Outotec’s Planet Positive portfolio,” Renato Verdejo, business development lead for bulk ore sorting at Metso Outotec, added.

Ore sorting goes a long way toward increasing sustainability and resource efficiency. Sensor-based bulk ore sorting and data-driven analysis can be used to upgrade low-grade or waste stockpiles, making them economical and less energy-intensive to treat.

“Malvern Panalytical’s cross-belt analyzers provide high-frequency online data for cost-efficient bulk material analysis of major commodities. This collaboration enables customers to benefit from the in-depth know-how of both companies,” said Jarmo Lohilahti, sales manager at Malvern Panalytical.

Discover more about Metso Outotec’s solutions for ore sorting by visiting www.mogroup.com.