Metso marks a decade of dewatering advances in Finland

Metso is celebrating the 10th anniversary of its Dewatering Technology Center (DTC) in Lappeenranta, Finland. Since launching the center in 2015, Metso has actively advanced filtration and separation solutions to benefit the global mining and processing industries.

Over the past decade, the Lappeenranta Dewatering Technology Center has transformed into a unique hub of expertise, providing customers with cutting-edge R&D, pilot testing, and process optimization. The DTC closely collaborates with Metso’s Filtration Technology Center, which manufactures filters. Both facilities operate on the same site in Lappeenranta. The center’s efforts have driven more sustainable and efficient filtration practices across the industries—over 90% of Metso’s filters now form part of the Metso Plus offering, thanks to their energy, emissions, and water efficiency.

Leena Tanttu, director of process and testing of filters at Metso, said: “We’re proud to celebrate this milestone and grateful for our customers’ trust and our team’s commitment to innovation and exceptional customer service. Our Dewatering Technology Center offers comprehensive testing capabilities from bench scale to pilot, supporting efficient and sustainable flowsheet development, reflecting Metso’s long-term dedication to filtration technology.”

Metso celebrated the anniversary with an event on September 4, bringing together customers, employees, partners, and stakeholders to recognize achievements and discuss future developments.

Industry-leading filtration expertise

Metso has built its industry-leading filtration expertise on over a century of innovation, research, and deep process knowledge. The advanced capabilities of Metso’s Dewatering Technology Center (DTC), comprehensive filtration testing at 14 locations worldwide, and a robust service network with approximately 140 locations further strengthen this legacy.

Earlier this year, Metso expanded its filtration manufacturing footprint across Finland, India, and China by opening a cutting-edge dewatering development hub in Irapuato, Mexico. At this new hub, Metso produces polymer filter plates for sub-assemblies and new filtration equipment for both Metso and other suppliers, equipping the facility with extensive product development capabilities.

Metso’s filtration portfolio features 16 filter types and comprehensive services designed for a variety of mining and industrial applications, with more than 5,000 installations in operation globally.

