Metso offers new, compact Outotec Kaldo L furnace for primary and secondary raw materials

Metso now offers the compact fourth generation Outotec Kaldo L furnace for flexible processing and optimal recovery of metals. The upgraded heavy-duty furnace is suited for the melting, reducing and converting of various primary and secondary raw materials such as concentrates, copper scrap, anode slimes, and e-waste.

The Kaldo L furnace features smooth movement with improved process control. It is also equipped with advanced charging and off-gas systems, enabling a very compact plant layout and high operational flexibility. The technology is part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering.

“… the upgraded Kaldo L Furnace … will benefit our customers through an increased recovery of metals and longer equipment lifetime with efficient materials handling in a compact process,” explains Jonny Eliasson, director, non-ferrous and smelting recycling at Metso.

The Outotec Kaldo technology is a well-established solution and has several references globally. It has been successfully used in the precious metals, copper, and lead processing industries for decades and represents the best available TBRC technology for this purpose. An Outotec Kaldo L pilot plant is available for performing customer tests to validate materials and processes.

Find out more about Metso’s Outotec Kaldo L Furnace on the company’s website.