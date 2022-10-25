Metso Outotec introduces complete flotation plant unit to maximize performance

Metso Outotec is introducing yet another innovative plant concept, flotation plant units, to its minerals processing portfolio. The solution provides unparalleled metallurgical performance by seamlessly integrating functional design with a comprehensive scope. The result is high operational reliability and a fast return on investment. Compared to the traditional delivery, flotation plant units result in the earliest time-to-volume.

In flotation, changing ore types can cause recovery losses, and poorly integrated plant equipment leads to underperformance. Maximizing overall performance and reliability requires in-depth understanding of the complex flotation circuit sizing. All these concerns have been taken into consideration in the design of the Metso Outotec modularized flotation plant units to provide unmatched results.

The plant units feature industry-leading technologies, which also include several Planet Positive solutions. The units boast state-of-the-art flotation equipment, conditioners, froth handling systems, plus automation and sophisticated services.

Metso Outotec Flotation Plant Units offer unique benefits:

Integrates flotation circuit testing, piloting, and modelling capabilities from in-house test centers and modelling software into flotation circuit design capabilities;

One-stop-shop from testing to full plant delivery;

Froth handling is designed for a high operational window, allowing for flexibility in circuit operation;

High emphasis on accessibility;

Maximized maintainability and froth visibility thanks to optimal pipe and cable routing, which keeps the top of the cells clear​;

Safe, easy and representative process sampling; and

Option to vary flotation circuit configuration online​.

More information on the flotation plant units is available on Metso Outotec’s website.

The flotation plant units are Metso Outotec’s fourth complete plant unit launch for concentrator plants. The previous launches include stirred mill plant units and horizontal mill plant units and filtration plant units.