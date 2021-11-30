Metso Outotec introduces modular horizontal mill units to simplify grinding

Metso Outotec is launching yet another unique solution in its range of minerals processing plant islands – the horizontal mill plant units. The pre-engineered plant units provide optimized grinding performance and simplify project management through easy circuit selection and flowsheet implementation. At the same time, they ensure safe operability and maintainability thanks to their state-of-the-art design.

The innovative horizontal mill plant units combine Metso Outotec horizontal mills, classification, pumping and automation technologies with a wide range of services and operation support. It takes sustainability and grinding performance to a new level by optimizing the usage of energy, water, grinding media and consumables. The scope of the unit can be tailored according to project requirements (brownfield or greenfield, open or closed circuit).

“Our modular horizontal mill plant units have been developed to make it easier for customers to select and execute the best solution for their grinding needs. Our pre-engineered modules provide a safe and optimized solution for many grinding applications,” says Fernando Marques, global product manager at Metso Outotec.

