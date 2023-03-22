Metso Outotec introduces scalable thickening plant

Metso Outotec is introducing scalable thickening plant to ensure circuit performance and reliability for any minerals processing application or capacity. Comprising high-rate thickeners, high-compression thickeners, paste thickeners, clarifiers and polymer dosing units, the Metso units fit with other dewatering units, like filtration or any type of water treatment applications. The pre-engineered units incorporate Planet Positive Reactorwell feedwell technology, maximizing thickener performance while minimizing flocculant consumption.

Metso Outotec thickening plant offer unique benefits:

● A range of proprietary equipment with innate digitalization for the whole plant, providing consistent performance in changing process conditions

● ReactorwellTM feedwell technology to ensure efficient use of the clarification area

● Better risk management through process performance guarantees

● In-house testing and sizing

● Support in the design of individual applications, based on extensive plant design know-how and numerous references for various applications, concentrate and tailings

The thickening plant units are Metso Outotec’s fifth complete plant unit launch for concentrator plants. The previous launches include Stirred Mill Plant Units, Horizontal Mill Plant Units, Filtration Plant Units, and Flotation Plant Units.

“Decreasing ore grades sets new challenges for the mining industry. Equipment design needs to integrate seamlessly across the process to avoid underperformance and recovery losses. Our new Thickening Plant Units feature scalable, modular components, and the integrated units deliver consistent performance even in changing process conditions. What’s more, the productized and partially modular units are quick and safe to install and commission,” said Toni Kuisma, product manager at Metso Outotec.

To learn more the thickening plant units, visit www.Mogroup.com.