Metso Outotec invests $19 million in machine servicing demands in Chile and Peru  

Metso Outotec is expanding its service centres in Antofagasta, Chile, and Arequipa, Peru, to meet mining customers’ growing needs for servicing large and heavy equipment. The service centres in Chile and Peru will be expanded significantly including increased lifting capacity and machining capabilities.

The total investment value of both expansions is approximately $19 million. The expansions are expected to be ready during the first half of 2024.

After the expansions, the centres will be able to repair and refurbish large HRC and HPGR, Vertimill grinding technology, and HIG mills for mining customers. The service centres are also equipped to serve beneficiation and de-watering technologies, e.g., filter plate pack service offerings.

The centres will support customers with their mining crushers, grinding mills, screens, and car dumper service needs. Metso is currently also constructing a major service centre in Karratha, western Australia. The centre will open in 2024 and will be the company’s biggest service centre globally.

“Investing in the expansions in the key mining areas in South America demonstrates our commitment to our customers. We can offer shorter lead times, and with the performance centre capabilities included in our service portfolio, we can also offer preventive maintenance and improved safety for our customers’ equipment,” said Eduardo Nilo, president, South America market area, Metso Outotec.

“These strategic investments will further strengthen our position as a reliable and industry-leading service provider with operations close to major mining customers in Chile and Peru,” said Martin Karlsson, senior vice-president, professional services, Metso Outotec.

