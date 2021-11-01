Metso Outotec launches Concorde Cell flotation technology for fine and ultra-fine particle recovery

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff November 1, 2021 At 2:25 pm
Metso Outotec is launching ground-breaking Concorde Cell flotation technology for efficient fine and ultra-fine particle recovery. This innovative Planet Positive technology sets a new benchmark in high-intensity pneumatic flotation, reducing plant operation costs and contributing to sustainability of operations through minimized energy and water consumption per tons of metal produced.

The patented Concorde Cell technology is the first fine and ultra-fine flotation solution for more finely disseminated and complex orebodies that have previously been inaccessible.

The Concorde Cell forced-air blast tubes treat 100% of fresh feed combined with tailings recycling for improved performance, allowing finer grinding to get extra liberation without the risk of valuable particles lost into tailings.

Concorde Cells are meant to be combined with proven TankCell technology for maximum benefits. The cell produces very high shear and extremely fine bubbles, which increases recovery in particles under 20 microns. Froth recovery is optimized, and selectivity improved. The use of forced air allows wider process control and stability.

Metso Outotec also offers blast tube retrofit kits for upgrading the metallurgical performance of self-aspirated pneumatic flotation cells to the Concorde Cell technology. In addition, the company can provide a complete slurry handling package for the Concorde Cell, including pumps, spare parts, as well as optimization and maintenance services.

