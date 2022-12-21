Metso Outotec to deliver large grinding mills to African gold mine￼

Metso Outotec has been awarded an order to deliver state-of-the-art comminution equipment to Australia-based, West African Resources’s (ASX: WAF) greenfield Kiaka gold project in Burkina Faso. The order value is approximately $43 Million (30 million) and it is booked in minerals’ fourth-quarter orders received.

The delivery includes two Planet Positive Premier grinding mills from Metso, with a total installed power of 27 MW, as well as Metso’s proprietary metal and rubber mill linings and spare parts.

“The Premier semi-autogenous (SAG) mill to be delivered to the Kiaka project is one of the largest gear-driven grinding mills in the world with its 18 MW of installed power. The premier ball mill has been designed to pair smoothly with the SAG mill. Both mills are equipped with fail-safe Metso Outotec polymer hydrostatic shoe bearing systems, significantly increasing reliability and reducing maintenance costs. We are delighted to work with West African Resources on this project,” says Oskar Gustavson, technology director, grinding, at Metso Outotec.

For more information, visit www.MoGroup.com.