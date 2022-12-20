Metso Outotec to deliver technology to Finnish lithium project

Metso Outotec has announced it will provide sustainable soda pressure leaching technology for Keliber’s lithium hydroxide refinery, which will be built in Kokkola, Finland.

In addition, Metso will also provide key processes for Keliber’s concentrator plant in Kaustinen, Finland. The combined order value is approximately $173 million).

Metso’s scope of delivery consists of the engineering and supply of most of the equipment for the lithium hydroxide refinery, as well as installation and commissioning services and training. For the concentrator, the company will supply engineering and all the main equipment.

“We are excited that Metso Outotec has been selected as a partner for Keliber’s world-class concentrator plant and refinery project. Our proprietary soda pressure leaching technology will enable exceptional material and energy efficiency for the lithium hydroxide refinery, contributing to the sustainability and profitability of the whole project,” said Markku Teräsvasara, president, minerals business at Metso.

For more information, visit www.MoGroup.com.