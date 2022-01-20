Metso Outotec to start next phase of development of its metals business

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff January 20, 2022 At 1:56 pm
When it was installed in 2010 at the Yanacocha copper-gold mill this Metso SAG mill was the world’s largest. Credit: Metso Outotec.

Metso Outotec is taking the next structural development steps in its business portfolio, following the completed integration of its Minerals business and the successful turnaround of its Metals business.

The company plans to change its business area structure and related reporting segments by transferring the Hydrometallurgy business to Minerals from Metals. The objective of the change is to accelerate Metso Outotec’s profitable growth in the minerals processing industry by more efficiently leveraging the opportunities and synergies in the minerals and hydrometallurgical processes.

Having Hydrometallurgy as part of the Minerals business will enable enhanced customer service with a competitive and fully integrated Planet Positive product offering, as well as closer integration with the customers’ processes through digitalization. Going forward, gold and battery chemicals businesses are among the interesting new synergistic growth areas.

A strategic review will be conducted in the remaining Metals business area, consisting of the Smelting, Metals & Chemical Processing and the Ferrous & Heat Transfer business lines, as well as related aftermarket services. The review will focus on evaluating the best environment for developing the Metals business and its strategic fit in Metso Outotec’s business portfolio. All potential options will be considered, including development by Metso Outotec, co-development with a partner, or divestment.

The review has no impact on Metals’ daily business conduct, sales, or project execution, which will continue with full commitment.

