Metso strengthens bulk handling service with Brouwer acquisition

Metso has signed an agreement to acquire Brouwer Engineering, a privately owned Australian company specializing in automation, control systems, and electrical solutions for bulk material handling solutions.

Combining Metso’s extensive experience in bulk material handling equipment and service offerings with Brouwer Engineering’s electrical and control system capabilities will further strengthen Metso’s position to provide a more comprehensive range of solutions to its customers. Additionally, the acquisition strengthens Metso’s bulk material handling services business in Australia, with potential to expand these capabilities globally.

Brouwer Engineering has extensive design and development experience with all key software and hardware platforms, and it delivers fit-for-purpose end-to-end solutions using all major PLC, SCADA, and HMI platforms.

“We are excited about the acquisition and the opportunities it will bring. The acquisition is a great opportunity for our employees to leverage their technical expertise, and as a part of Metso, our offering can be scaled up globally,” said Hu Sciberras, Brouwer’s managing director.

Metso has been an industry leader in the bulk material handling industry for more than a century, with more than 8,000 machines installed globally. It provides state-of-the-art solutions for all mining and aggregate customers.

The acquisition is expected to close in August 2023. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value, which has no material impact on Metso’s financials.

Brouwer Engineering has an office in Perth, Western Australia. More information is available on their website.