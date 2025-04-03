Metso strengthens position as leading comminution technology and services supplier for mining industry

Metso has received the relevant regulatory approvals and completed the acquisition of its long-time partner Swiss Tower Mills Minerals AG (STM). STM’s expertise in vertical grinding mills strengthens Metso’s leading comminution technology portfolio for the mining industry, playing a vital role in future-proof energy-efficient solutions for the diverse needs of customers and enabling Metso to provide enhanced service levels to customers using stirred mill technology.

Piia Karhu, president of minerals at Metso, said: “We warmly welcome our colleagues from Swiss Tower Mills Minerals to the Metso team. Our collaboration on innovative grinding solutions and services combining, for example, the well-established HIGmilland Vertimill vertical grinding solutions and HRC high-pressure grinding roll technology has yielded significant results for our customers. And now that we are one team, our customers can expect even more,”

Christoph Hoetzel, senior vice president of grinding at Metso, added: “Mining customers value Metso’s vast expertise and the comprehensive nature of our technology and services solutions. We see a trend towards optimized technology combinations and multi-stage grinding approaches. These solutions improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, in addition to enhancing productivity with optimized operating costs. The HIGmillis a cornerstone for energy-efficient comminution circuits. Combined with Metso’s innovative flotation solutions like the Concorde Cell, it enables maximized throughput as well as superior recovery.”

Metso’s stirred milling technologies portfolioconsists of Vertimill, HIGmill, and Stirred Media Detritor (SMD) mills. These mills are based on gravity-induced and fluidized technologies, allowing for an optimum equipment solution for all comminution circuits in secondary, tertiary, fine, ultrafine, regrind, and lime slaking applications. Metso has over 50 years of experience in developing, testing and delivering stirred mill technology, including a large installed base. Stirred mills are part of the Metso Plus offering.

Metso supports its minerals and metals refining customers with industry-leading end-to-end solutions and services ranging from testing, equipment and digital solutions to comprehensive service and repair center capabilities.

More information is posted on www.Metso.com.