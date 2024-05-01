Metso supports sustainability in Chile with unique solution for mill liner recycling

Sustainable mining is a critical ambition in countries like Chile, the world’s leading copper producer. In response to the growing demands of its mining customers, Metso is strengthening its position as a supplier of a substantial range of sustainable solutions with the introduction of its unique circularity recycling solution for Megaliner, Poly-Met, and rubber liners in Chile.

The solution enables the efficient separation of different liner materials so that the valuable rubber and steel components can either be reused in the manufacturing of new products or recycled.

“Our customers have ambitious sustainability targets and commitments to reach net zero in their operations. The liner recycling service is a concrete example of how Metso can drive the mining industry towards more sustainable practices. With less unprocessed waste material sent to landfills, recycling helps to reduce CO 2 emissions and improve environmental efficiency,” says Eduardo Nilo, president, South America, Metso.

The recycling solution will be installed at Metso’s rubber and Poly-Met factory in Concón, Chile.

At the same time, Metso is expanding its factory in Concón to further increase its rubber and Poly-Met production capability. Metso has installed a mega-class compression press that will expand the range, sizes, and types of products manufactured. With its robust technology and large size, the press is specifically designed to produce large Megaliner mill liners that can weigh up to eight tonnes. After the introduction of the new press, the production capacity for large mill liners will increase by 30%.

Metso also has an existing recycling process for metallic mill liners.

To further support CO 2 emission reductions towards Metso’s net-zero goal by 2030, renewable electricity will cover 100% of the factory’s needs.

The pioneering recycling service is a part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering.

Read more about Metso’s mill lining recycling services on the company’s website.