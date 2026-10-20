Metso to buy Italbronze to strengthen crushing tech aftermarket growth

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value […]
By David Cassels October 20, 2026 At 10:07 am

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Jaime Ortiz Jimenez, statutory director at Italbronze with Heikki Metsälä, Metso's president of services business area. Credit: Metso

The deal is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value and Metso says the deal will not impact its financial performance. Once finalized, about 470 new employees will join Metso from Italbronze.

“This acquisition secures a critical manufacturing capability for our growing crushing business,” says Heikki Metsälä, Metso’s president of the services business area. He added that the deal combines Italbronze’s "decades of bronze alloy manufacturing expertise with Metso’s global service and supply network.”

Metso says the deal reinforces its crushing technology offering and supports its strategy to accelerate aftermarket growth through spare parts availability.

Located in the Greater São Paulo area, Italbronze was founded 67 years ago. The company has  been a Metso supplier for more than 30 years.

Jaime Ortiz Jimenez, Italbronze’s statutory director, called the acquisition an “exciting new chapter” for the company. “This transaction provides continuity for our employees, customers and partners while creating new opportunities as part of a global industry leader,” he added.

Metso says existing customers will carry over and continue to receive access to products and services.

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