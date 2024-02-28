Metso to deliver 1-stage SAG mill solution to Chinese aluminum project

Metso has received an order to provide a single-stage semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) solution for a low-carbon aluminum industry project in China. The value of the order was not disclosed.

Metso’s scope of delivery consists of six SAG mills with 45 MW of total installed power and a mill reline machine (MRM). The delivery includes engineering, manufacturing, and advisory services for installation and commissioning. The mills will also be supplied with Metso's high-quality metallic mill lining solution.

"We are proud to have been entrusted with the sizing, design, and supply of the Metso single-stage SAG mills to a bauxite application in China, leveraging our leadership in the field. The application of single-stage SAG milling to bauxite grinding delivers improvements in capital expenditure, availability, and operational expenditure,” says Nick Green, VP horizontal mills at Metso.

