Metso to supply gyratory crusher and apron feeder to mining customer in the Americas

Metso has been awarded orders for a gyratory crusher and apron feeders including related services and spare parts to support a mining customer project in the Americas. The value of the orders is approximately $28.6 million (€20 million).

Metso’s scope of delivery includes an impressive apron feeder package featuring Metso’s AF18 apron feeder, one of the largest feeders that Metso has ever produced. The apron feeder supplies material downstream to a Metso Superior MKIII primary gyratory crusher. The gyratory crusher accepts the largest top size feed in the market, allowing it to provide higher capacities, which makes this crusher the most cost-efficient primary gyratory crusher in the industry, says the manufacturer.

Combined with Metso’s advanced line of mining duty crushers, Metso offers complete solutions providing flexible and reliable material processing to meet high demands and ensuring the success of our customers.

