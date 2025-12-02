Metso unveils third-generation OKTOP cooling tower for metals refining

Finland-based Metso launched the third-generation OKTOP cooling tower to tackle key customer challenges in demanding slurry and electrolyte cooling duties in metals refining. The new cooling tower combined Metso's proven technology with a compact footprint suitable for brownfield installations, easy maintenance, and quick installation. It offered maximum value with a simplified design and the lowest emissions in the market as part of the Metso Plus offering.

"The third-generation OKTOP Cooling Tower is designed for maximum efficiency and minimized downtime and maintenance costs. It offers an installation footprint that is up to 70% smaller while maintaining superior cooling power compared to the previous generation," Valter Mangs, product manager for cooling towers at Metso, stated.

"The improved design prevents the recirculation of warm off gas, ensuring optimal cooling efficiency and improved overall performance. In addition, as the world's first self-cleaning cooling tower, it ensures the longest operational intervals in the market."

Metso provided hydrometallurgical processing solutions for metals refining. Its offerings included process testing, flowsheet development, plant design, and proprietary equipment supply, along with a full range of services. The company designed its proprietary equipment solutions to optimize metallurgical performance and ensure reliable operation.

The company encouraged readers to learn more about the OKTOP cooling tower on their website and explore 3D and 2D drawings in the OKTOP resource center.

Metso positioned itself as a frontrunner in sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for the aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries globally. The company aimed to improve customers' energy and water efficiency, increase productivity, and reduce environmental risks through its product and service expertise.

More information is posted at www.Metso.com.