Metso unveils trio of primary crushers

The Primarok, Optirok and Durarok crushers. Credit: Metso

Metso has launched three new primary crushers offering improved capacity, maintenance and variability.

“Mining operations today require crushing solutions that are not only powerful, but predictable, safe, and optimized for the specific application,” said Olli-Pekka Oksane, the senior vice-president of crushing at Metso. Oksane added that the new crushers are intended to take performance, availability and maintainability to a “totally new level.”

The offering includes Metso’s Primarok, Optirok and Durarok crushers, a lineup aimed at boosting primary‑crushing efficiency, capacity and uptime through redesigned kinematics, compact high‑reduction jaw technology and a heavy‑duty sizer built for endurance in demanding mining conditions.

The company said the three crushers build on its existing portfolio of jaw, cone, impact and gyratory units.

Metso will answer questions and provide more information on the products during a webinar on June 17.