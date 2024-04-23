Metso Vertimill gets 50% power boost

The versatile and powerful Vertimill 7000. Credit: Metso

Metso is excited to introduce the world’s most powerful vertical screw type stirred mill, the Metso Vertimill 7000. Developed as a solution to lower total cost of ownership, the large mill allows for more available grinding power. One Vertimill 7000 grinding mill replaces the need for multiple smaller stirred mills to achieve the same power output.

“The Metso Vertimill 7000 features the same high energy efficiency as the previous models, but with over 50% more power. In addition, it is equipped with double door access, so less space is needed to open the doors. The unit has also been equipped with side discharge grinding media ports to avoid double handling of the media during service operations,” said Graham Davey, director, stirred mills at Metso.

“Metso Vertimill stirred mills offer the lowest total cost of ownership thanks to their superior energy efficiency, long maintenance intervals and improvement in the profitability of concentrators. With over 500 installations worldwide, the Vertimill has proved to be a reliable grinding solution,” he noted.

Vertimill grinding mills are part of Metso’s Planet Positive offering and provide up to 40% better energy efficiency than ball mills. The robust and vertical design benefits customers through long component lifetimes and as much as a 50% reduction in plant footprint.

For stirred milling technologies, Metso offers a wide portfolio: Vertimill, HIGmill, and Stirred Media Detritor (SMD) allowing the optimum mill type to be selected for the process duty. The Metso stirred mills are suitable for a large range of feed and product sizes.

Additionally, Metso offers solutions for wear monitoring. VertiSense complements Vertimillstirred mills byenabling the real-time wear monitoring of screw liners and maximizing operational efficiency through intuitive software and analytics.

Find out more about our Vertimilloffering on Metso’s website.