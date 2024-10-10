Michelin creates a better road to boost haulage safety, efficiency

Michelin, known worldwide for their on and off-road tires, has created the Better Haul Road, a digital solution designed to enhance safety and efficiency in mining operations. The solution was developed with the collaboration of three mines around the world.

The importance of well-maintained haul roads cannot be overstated. Michelin Better Haul Road provides a solution that allows mine managers to keep a close eye on these critical infrastructures. By monitoring haul roads in real time, operators can swiftly identify incidents such as debris or road damage that may arise. The system then allows them to register the issue within the app or through dispatch with the web, track its status via the app or web, and efficiently assign a repair team to address and resolve the problem.

"With Michelin Better Haul Road, mine operators gain peace of mind through improved safety, prioritized actions, and streamlined team coordination, driving better haul road conditions,” said Christel Dubus, head of mining digital services for Michelin. "With features that allow for task prioritization and seamless follow-up for teams or contractors, as well as improved operator recognition, it supports the continuous evolution of a mine's pit and its goal of achieving higher speed and production with lower energy consumption and improved haul road quality."

Better Haul Road allows prioritization of data-driven actions and supports a mine’s constant pit evolution with cleaner haul road conditions.

“This proactive approach to haul-road management ensures that any issues are quickly resolved, minimizing downtime and maintaining the flow of operations while considering opportunities to reduce fuel and energy consumption,” said Dubus. “By continuously monitoring haul-road conditions, Better Haul Road helps ensure the longevity and reliability of these crucial transportation routes, ultimately supporting the overall efficiency and safety of mining activities.”

Find more information on the Michelin Mining website.