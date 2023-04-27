Michelin X Mine L4 tire to boost productivity of the world’s largest wheel loader

The 70/70R57 Michelin X Mine L4 is Michelin’s newest product in its line of earthmover tires, designed for the Komatsu WE2350/P&H L2350 large wheel loader used in surface mining.

The radial tire delivers improved mobility and productivity due to it being three times the tramming speed of the competitor tire. It also does not require chain fitments on the rear axle due to its design, resulting in reduced tread wear, an optimized and even footprint, less deformation of the contact patch on the ground, and an overall life expectancy increase of 50% or more.

The tire is designed to run cooler than the competition, thanks to its radial construction and compounds that keep the tire at a lower temperature at greater speeds, maintaining a temperature 10°C cooler on the front axle versus the competition in similar conditions. It also offers extended protection and wear resistance due to the steel cables in the tire, giving the tire a strong architecture and endurance under the harshest mining conditions.

The 70/70R57 is engineered to perform on both wet and dry surfaces. The tire is also ready for use with the MEMS tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), so that mine operations can improve uptime.

“The Carajas mine is a very large geographic area. Strategically, we need to be able to move these machines around according to the daily production schedule,” said Frederico Sa, Carajas mine tire manager, Brazil, who tested the 70/70R57 MICHELIN X MINE tires on their site. “Radial tires improve mobility so we can work more and have more options and better mobility with our machines onsite. This benefit will be captured according to our production strategy,” added Sa.

