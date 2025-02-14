Micromine launches dedicated mine planning tool for underground operations 

Mining technology company Micromine announced Thursday it has launched a new planning solution: Micromine Advance. The tool, the company said, is the first and only dedicated mine planning solution for underground metals.

Micromine Advance was developed through extensive research, real-world testing, and collaboration with underground mining professionals, and is purpose-built to model underground environments with precision, the company said.

“Micromine Advance is more than just a new product; it’s a revolutionary leap in underground mine planning,” CEO Andrew Birch said in Thursday’s news release. “Purpose-built for underground metals projects, Micromine Advance leverages cuyying-edge technology, innovative design principles, and user-friendly workflows to tackle the unique challenges of underground mine planning.”

Advance blends with Micromine’s mine planning solutions—Alastri for open-pit metals and Spry for open pit soft rock—with insights from seasoned underground mine engineers to create a tailored solution specifically for underground mine planning, Birch noted.

3D visualization helps users to better understand their schedule and communicate complex data. It allows for rapid creation, comparison and reporting of detailed scenarios and inventory is managed entirely within Micromine Advance and there is no need to export or manipulate data, Birch said.

Advance's design philosophy ensures every plan is grounded in real-world feasibility, Micromine said, adding that the resource-driven, bottom-up approach delivers reliable, theoretically sound and operationally achievable schedules.

A centralized working environment eliminates fragmented project structures and disconnected data sources. The tool, it said, creates, compares, and optimizes scenarios, visualize options in real-time to aid in making make strategic decisions with clarity.

The tool enhances Micromine’s integrated suite of solutions and is designed to support every stage of the mining life cycle -- from early exploration to resource estimation, mine design, planning, production management, and data analytics, Birch said.