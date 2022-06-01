Micromine releases Origin 2022.5 for enhanced geological and resource modelling

Micromine’s industry-leading exploration and resource estimation solution has just got better with its latest version, Micromine Origin 2022.5. The enhanced functionality of the company’s flagship product is led by three vital brand new tools to equip exploration and resource geologists with even greater confidence in their geological decisions.

At the click of a few buttons, users can improve the accuracy of their resource estimates by effortlessly integrating real deposit geometry into their estimations with the new Structural Trend tool.

The new Vein Network tool facilitates all veins to be modelled in a single step, mitigating the typical time-consuming macros and manual Boolean operations. This provides an ideal solution, especially when modelling vein deposits with multiple loads or complex intrusion-style deposits.

Due to the high risk for over or underestimation, Micromine Origin 2022.5’s new Indicator Grade Shell tool mitigates estimation risk and prevents domain errors by providing an unbiased and accurate method to represent grade domains.

“Micromine has always been the tool of choice for explorers worldwide. Therefore, a significant focus on the 2022.5 release has been on strengthening our geological and resource modelling tools to ensure we remain at the forefront of mining software,” said Micromine’s chief strategy and product officer Kiril Alampieski. “The three key new tools, amongst the other new tools featured in this release, are instrumental in making life easier. Essentially, we want geologists to be able to prospect smarter and model faster."

Performance efficiency for Micromine Origin 2022.5 has been boost3d by including 3D GIS, block modelling and charting.

“Regarding wireframes, there’s a 90% loading and unloading speed improvement, and wireframe sets with shaded draw styles now render over 100 tomes faster. Furthermore, the Implicit Modelling tool’s ‘points per sphere’ are auto calculated, resulting in up to 65% performance improvements and more precise outputs,” said Alampieski.

Micromine Origin has three scalable and cost-effective subscription plans to cater to users in the early exploration stage through advanced resource estimation needs.

For more information, visit micromine.com/origin.