Mid-class Sandvik DR411i bolsters intelligent rotary blasthole drill range

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, September 24, 2024

Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions introduced its Sandvik DR411i rotary blasthole drill rig at MINExpo last month in Las Vegas. The compact, mid-class drill delivers high productivity for both rotary and down-the-hole (DTH) production blast holes.

Sandvik DR411i supports a hole diameter range of 170 to 270 mm) and comes equipped with the full suite of Sandvik i-series technology, ensuring precise, clean blast holes.

“Sandvik DR411i maximizes power in an impressively compact design, helping drill-and-blast customers improve productivity and reduce cost in even the most challenging applications,” said Pat Murphy, president of rotary drilling at Sandvik. “As demand for our intelligent rotary blasthole drills continues to grow, this expansion of our range reinforces our customer-centric approach.”

Sandvik DR411i delivers an extended mast single-pass capacity of 16.8 meters with a total depth of 24.4 meters and 34,020-kg weight on bit. A traveling centralizer reduces pipe flex, producing cleaner, straighter holes. The rig is equipped with Sandvik’s Performance iDrill and Navigation iDrill onboard automation solutions that increase accuracy and productivity. The optional AutoMine solution extends these onboard features to enable line-of-sight or fully autonomous operation.

The Sandvik Intelligent Control System Architecture (SICA) provides the operator with real-time feedback regarding the machine’s performance, while the DRi platform ensures a consistent operating experience and improved control of rig functions across all i-series surface rotary drills.

Sandvik DR411i reduces personnel-to-machine contact while maximizing component life. Its maintenance-friendly design, along with compatibility for auto-pipe handling and auto-bit changing, reduces the time needed for both scheduled and unscheduled tasks, improving safety and return on investment.

The new rig also supports customers’ sustainability needs. Intelligent system load management helps reduce carbon emissions and extend component life, improving operating costs. The compressor control system matches compressor volume to application, reducing fuel burn and resulting environmental impact while improving hole quality.

Watch a brief video of the DR411i here.