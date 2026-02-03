MindBio’s voice tech promises safer shafts

MindBio Therapeutics, a biotech firm specializing in clinical health research, has developed a groundbreaking AI tool for detecting drug and alcohol intoxication through voice analysis. The company's CEO, Justin Hanka, recently met with mining and health executives in South America to discuss potential applications of this technology in the mining sector.

The company's AI-powered intoxication detection system has garnered interest as an enterprise solution, particularly from South American mining and health officials. These officials are considering implementing the technology as a preliminary screening method for various substances, including alcohol, hallucinogens, amphetamines, cocaine, and cannabis.

"We are delighted by the commercial interest in our core technology by the mining industry and will work with our counterparts in South America to develop and deploy an appropriate solution for the region which represents a massive opportunity for the company to disrupt drug and alcohol testing processes in the mining industry globally," Justin Hanka, CEO of MindBio, stated.

MindBio is focusing its resources on refining its proprietary drug and alcohol prediction technologies for large-scale enterprise use. The platform has broad applications, especially in employment contexts such as the mining industry, where comprehensive drug and alcohol screening for workers is mandated by governments in South America. Current testing methods in the mining industry are often slow, costly, time-consuming, and invasive, typically involving saliva, urine, blood samples, or breath tests.

Drug and alcohol testing plays a crucial role in ensuring worker safety and preventing accidents that can lead to significant production delays and financial losses. A single preventable incident can cost a mining company hundreds of millions in lost production, union boycotts, and insurance and medical expenses.

Studies in Chile reveal that alcohol consumption among mining workers exceeds 75%, with over 40% classified as problem drinkers. Drug use is estimated at 9% among the country's 200,000+ mining workers (ACHS, 2012; SENDA, 2024). Globally, 20-25% of all occupational accidents are linked to substance use (International Labour Organization 1996, 2022; Gomez et al, 2002), resulting in tens of thousands of preventable workplace incidents.

MindBio's core technology can accurately predict intoxication from hallucinogens and alcohol through voice analysis. The company aims to expand its algorithms to detect other prohibited substances that are challenging to identify, especially in high-volume scenarios requiring specialized equipment.

