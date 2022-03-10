Mine Safety Solutions introduces Hi-Visibility safety jacket

Mine Safety Solutions is introducing a new improved model of winter coat, the HI-VIS safety jacket.

If workers use harnesses, they will have to put up with the annoyance of having rings inside their shirts. This can make it uncomfortable to walk and perform other basic tasks like using machines, ladders, etc.

This special garment enables a worker to wear their safety harness in a more comfortable and convenient manner while at their job site, while providing better mobility. In case of a fall, the tear-away flap in the back opens up to allow the D-ring and harness to pull in a natural manner instead of constricting the worker's body and neck. It protects the wearer from the elements and also protects the harness from getting oil, paint and other substances on it.

This Hi-Visibility model features 3M Scotchlite reflective material to make sure workers are clearly visible and meet construction regulations on the job site. The comfort fit design incorporates Velcro straps at the hem to adjust the jacket to fit slightly wider or narrower hips. The long tail prevents exposure to the elements when reaching up or bending.

More product details can be found at www.minesafetysolutions.ca.