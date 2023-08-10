Minehub inks 3-year deal with global copper producer Codelco

MineHub Technologies has finalized and signed a three-year contract with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco), the largest copper producer in the world. Both companies are now moving forward on digitizing Codelco’s global refined copper business using MineHub’s Waybridge platform.

The digital commercial platform, powered by MineHub, will enable Codelco customers to collaborate and share transactional information seamlessly via a secure digital platform, consolidate key supply chain data to ensure traceability, improve visibility into global copper flows, and drive operational efficiency via continuous process improvement, data automation, and systems integrations with its clients, service providers, and strategic partners.

Andrea Aranguren, MineHub CEO said, “The partnership between MineHub and Codelco is paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in digital solutions, empowering mining operations with supply-chain software that enhances efficiency and environmental responsibility.”

The MineHub and Codelco teams have already agreed on an implementation approach, as well as a comprehensive plan to onboard Codelco’s global customers onto the platform. The teams have also started initial training and integration preparation work. Moreover, MineHub and Codelco are also collaborating on and investigating the potential for an expanded scope to include copper concentrates in the future.

MineHub provides enterprise-grade digital solutions that connect buyers, sellers, laboratories, and financiers within physical commodities supply chains in a digitally integrated workflow powered by data that is usable, shareable, verifiable, and unforgeable. Global enterprises already use MineHub solutions as part of their logistics. This partnership between MineHub and Codelco represents a significant step forward in the digitization of the global refined copper business.

For more information, visit www.MineHub.com.