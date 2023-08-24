MineHub launches AI-powered shipment tracking for more precision

MineHub Technologies has launched Enhanced ETAs, a predictive AI-powered shipment tracking and delivery module on its platform. The new module is designed to improve visibility into critical raw material flows with reliable estimated time of arrivals (ETAs) for all shipments.

Enhanced ETA is a robust model that calculates for specific routes using constantly improving machine-learning algorithms and comprehensive data models. The company says this transformative approach takes the guesswork out of logistics, enabling more precise ETA projections for given routes.

Andrea Aranguren, president and CEO at MineHub, said “Shipment tracking is incredibly important to our customers as visibility can often be unreliable and incomplete. Our customers rely on accurate data to anticipate arrivals, manage their inventories, and optimize their operations. Enhanced ETAs address these challenges head-on, empowering businesses with the insights they need for effective decision-making.”

MineHub is also using AI to improve its own internal operational efficiency and is evaluating future AI-driven initiatives such as a stock and flow AI module which has the potential to reshape the landscape of inventory management.

The new ETA module marks a significant stride towards a more efficient and resilient supply chain ecosystem for commodity markets. MineHub’s commitment to innovation is evident in its AI-powered advancements.

