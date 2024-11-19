MineHub launches Assay Exchange to streamline concentrate operations 

MineHub Technologies (TSXV: MHUB; OTCQB: MHUBF) released its Assay Exchange dashboard. This tool will enable mining companies to make real-time decisions utilizing data to optimize conentrate operations. MineHub is a digital supply chain platform for the commodity markets.

The Assay Exchange dashboard provides users with a comprehensive overview of their concentrate deals, including shipment tracking, assay workflow status, and pending tasks. The dashboards will be accessible from anywhere in the world which MineHub says will allow operating teams to stay informed and react quickly to changing conditions.

Leveraging external data from labs, surveyors, and other third-party sources within the ecosystem, the dashboard enables users to manage each step of the assay exchange process, including digital vessel nominations and contract confirmations. Customizable dashboards facilitate navigation and analysis, while integration with existing tools is expected to ensure a smooth workflow.

MineHub stated it has received consistent feedback from customers and prospects indicating that gaining a high-level view of outstanding actions and shipments is a complex manual process, leading to delays and inefficiencies. MineHub expects that by streamlining the assay exchange process, their dashboard will ensure its customers meet contractually required timelines and shorten invoicing cycles.

The new Assay Exchange dashboard also delivers insights to assist customers in thriving in the current fast-paced concentrate business. Real-time visualization and advanced analytics enable users to gain insights into lab performance over time, determine which labs consistently deliver the most reliable results, and optimize their essay exchange strategies for maximum efficiency. The company says these data-driven insights enable proactive decision-making and smarter operational management.

More information is posted on www.MineHub.com.