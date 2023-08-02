MineHub signs $850K contract for digital services

MineHub Technologies has signed a contract worth about $850,000 over the next 12 months with a prominent, but unnamed, global mining company. MineHub will digitize the company’s mining and supply chain operations, including the onboarding of numerous ecosystem partners onto the platform.

Under the terms of the agreement, MineHub will provide an enterprise license to its platform along with enterprise applications for use in the global mining company's operations. In addition, MineHub will further be enhancing its platform with high value functionality and integration APIs (application programming interface), which will increase operational efficiencies and reduce the potential for human error.

Andrea Aranguren, president and CEO at MineHub, said this contract marks a significant milestone in MineHub's journey.

“Together, we aim to spearhead a paradigm shift in mining operations, empowering our industry with unparalleled security, efficiency, and transparency of supply chains.” He said. “This momentous partnership reinforces MineHub's position as a pioneering force in the mining technology sector and underscores the immense value the mining industry sees in the transformative opportunities offered by the MineHub platform."

Under the terms of the statement of work, the two companies have already embarked on the first stages of the project, including API development and deployment, which is on track to be completed by the end of the fourth quarter this year.

Following this, MineHub will deliver further enhancements and validation testing in the first quarter of 2024, with onboarding of the global mining company's ecosystem partners anticipated in the same quarter. An initial list of ecosystem partners has already been identified. This network of like-minded partners will foster a thriving ecosystem of innovative supply-chain solutions, amplifying the impact and reach of MineHub's transformative capabilities.

Aranguren further added, "This contract is additional validation of MineHub's industry leading role and it immensely assists in managing our operating cash flows. Together with the previously announced capital contribution from Sumitomo Corp., this further increases the acceleration in non-dilutive cash generation by the company."

