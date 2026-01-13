Mineral processing giant expands presence at CONEXPO with immersive experience

Haver and Boecker Niagara will showcase its largest booth yet at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, March 3-7 in Las Vegas. The company will offer attendees an interactive experience of its latest mineral processing technologies. The booth, designed as an immersive, museum-style exhibit, will feature multiple rooms highlighting end-to-end solutions and include live demonstrations of advanced screening solutions at Booth C32616 in Central Hall.

"We're thrilled to bring this unique experience to CONEXPO-CON/AGG. Our immersive booth will allow visitors to experience how our innovative technologies and complete processing equipment solutions can transform their operations," Karen Thompson, president of Haver & Boecker Niagara's North American, Australian, United Kingdom and Ireland operations, said.

Visitors will explore themed spaces showcasing diagnostics, processing equipment, screen media and aftermarket service and support. Each area will feature hands-on displays and video content illustrating Haver and Boecker Niagara's PROcheck solutions — a comprehensive program for improving screening efficiency and reducing downtime through data-driven insights.

Attendees will see an 8-by-20-foot, triple deck Niagara F-Class vibrating screen operating on the tradeshow floor. The demonstration will highlight the screen's advanced design, which delivers minimal vibrations to the structure, even under demanding conditions. This stability extends equipment life, simplifies maintenance and ensures consistent performance.

Company experts will discuss: Pulse diagnostics demonstrations, screen media solutions, Rhino Hyde Liners, and equipment lifecycle support. The company will host "Unlocking the Secrets of Efficient Screening" on Thursday, March 5 from 10:45 to 11:45 a.m. The session will feature insights from three industry experts, including Duncan High, Process Equipment Technology Division Manager at Haver and Boecker Niagara.

Attendees can visit Booth C32616 to experience these technologies firsthand and speak with experts about mineral processing solutions. For more information, visit www.Haverniagara.com.