Minerva Intelligence updates 3D AI modelling software

Minerva Intelligence (TSXV: MVAI; OTC: MVAIF), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, has launched a new version of its Driver software. Building on a full year of industry deployment and testing, Minerva has developed enhancements to its previously released Driver software. The updated software improves the integration of the machine learning-based grade directionality analysis toolkit with existing deposit frameworks.

Users will now see an overhauled modular structure allowing them to rapidly compartmentalize their project into geological domains, run fully automatic domain-based grade estimations over multiple block model grids, and merge block models together to facilitate a comprehensive, deposit-scale multi-element overlap analysis.

Driver's proprietary geostatistical algorithm has increased significantly in speed and accuracy at which it automatically finds local 3D grade trends in unprocessed drilling information under the new framework. In addition, the changes expand the potential applications of software to a wider range of mineral deposit styles at different stages of development.

"We are thrilled to be able to release the updated version of the Driver software pushing the boundaries of web and cloud-based 3D artificial intelligence modelling solutions. We have been fortunate to work closely alongside several key industry professionals to gain valuable on-the-ground feedback. By implementing changes in the underlying codebase, improving the cloud processing architecture and overhauling the internal processing functions, we have created a faster, more intuitive, and reliable user experience," stated Alexander Wilson, technical product owner.

"Driver's speed to initialize on large projects has significantly improved as have its scaling procedures. Our interpolation method is now approximately 25% faster, and complex wireframes can be uploaded and processed within the platform in less than half the time it took before. Driver has now been successfully applied to many large and complex mineral deposits globally, and we will continue to concentrate on this user feedback," Wilson added.

For further details, visit www.minervaintelligence.com.