Minerva Intelligence welcomes Jaguar Mining as its first licensed SaaS customer

Minerva Intelligence (TSXV: MVAI), an artificial intelligence software company focused on building decision support tools for climate risk, mineral exploration and mining, has reached a major milestone with the signing of its first recurring annual licensed SaaS (software as a service) customer, Jaguar Mining (TSX: JAG), for its AI software Driver.

Driver is Minerva's proprietary AI product developed to service the mineral exploration and mining industry by helping them better understand and evaluate drill data to pinpoint drill targets, geo-metallurgical domains, and more through 3D modelling.

After being successfully used for a number of one-off consulting jobs, Driver is now a highly scalable, cloud-enabled SaaS product. Driver is licensed per seat on an annual recurring basis, allowing Minerva to build and maintain customer relationships and a reliable revenue stream. Minerva offers three licence levels for end user clients of varying size as well as for existing and future partnerships.

Driver delivers its insights by combining cloud processing capabilities with Minerva's proprietary machine learning technology to automatically evaluate the spatial continuity present in geological numeric data. The software automatically creates 3D models of all aspects of the dataset in a matter of minutes, and automatically identifies and catalogues the important zones of interest. These insights are incredibly valuable for exploration, metallurgy, environmental protection and mining.

"Jaguar is committed to embracing new technologies to enhance our workflow, and we have been very impressed by Minerva's Driver software," said Jon Hill, Jaguar's VP of exploration. "The autonomous geological modelling technologies offered by Driver are game-changing for many aspects of the mining value chain. In Driver, we can produce 3D model realizations of all aspects of our drilling datasets in virtual real-time, bringing us unheard of benefits for dynamic drill targeting and comprehensive geological deposit understanding. Driver is helping our geologists identify important geochemical zones in 3D, and then interactively test the relationships between those zones to help guide our decisions in the field."

More information can be accessed via www.minervaintelligence.com.