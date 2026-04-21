Mining giant Komatsu reaches 1,000th autonomous haul truck

Komatsu has commissioned its 1,000th autonomous ultra-class haul truck equipped with the company's FrontRunner autonomous haulage system, marking a historic milestone in autonomous mining. The achievement reinforces Komatsu's position as the pioneer and global leader in autonomous haulage since introducing the first commercial autonomous mining technology in 2008.

"Commissioning our 1,000th autonomous haul truck is a defining moment for Komatsu and for the mining industry. It reflects nearly two decades of innovation, collaboration with our customers and a relentless focus on creating real operational value," Peter Salditt, president of mining business division and CEO of Komatsu Mining, said.

"We are incredibly proud of this milestone, and even more excited about what lies ahead as we continue to advance autonomous, electrified and software-defined solutions that help our customers operate more safely, productively and sustainably."

The milestone truck is a Komatsu 930E-5AT, an ultra-class electric drive truck with a 290-metric-ton payload deployed at Barrick's Nevada Gold Mines operation in the United States. This deployment extends Komatsu's autonomous haulage technology into gold mining operations through a strategic partnership with Barrick.

The 930E-5AT belongs to Komatsu's electric drive haul truck lineup that supports FrontRunner deployments globally. The 930E ultra-class electric drive truck has become the most widely deployed model, representing more than 500 autonomous trucks across customer sites today. Komatsu continues expanding automation beyond haulage to include autonomous water trucks, which improve safety by reducing manual equipment interactions and supporting road maintenance.

Komatsu customers using FrontRunner have collectively moved over 11.5 billion metric tons of material since the system's commercial introduction, demonstrating the scale, reliability and productivity of autonomous haulage across demanding mining environments. The system operates at mine sites across North America, South America, Australia and Europe, spanning diverse commodities and operating conditions.

Beyond operational performance, FrontRunner generated approximately $2.4 billion in social impact globally in 2024 based on impact accounting methodologies developed jointly by Capitals Coalition and Value Balancing Alliance, with analysis by ABeam Consulting Ltd. and reporting in the Komatsu Report 2025.

The milestone builds on Komatsu's recent achievement of autonomously operating a power agnostic electric drive truck while connected to a dynamic trolley line, an industry first that demonstrated integration of autonomous haulage with advanced electrification technologies. These accomplishments underscore Komatsu's ability to deliver solutions that enhance productivity while supporting customer decarbonization and sustainability objectives.

Customers continue shaping autonomous haulage evolution, with FrontRunner delivering measurable benefits in asset utilization and safety while enabling new pathways for energy efficiency and emissions reduction. Partnerships such as Komatsu's work with Barrick at Nevada Gold Mines demonstrate how autonomy creates shared value while expanding into new commodities, regions and operating environments.

"FrontRunner has elevated both the quality of work for our people and the way we meet production goals at our Nevada operations," Mark Hill, president and CEO of Barrick", said. "By transitioning operators away from haulage activities and enabling more predictable operations, autonomy supports safer, more skilled roles while helping us use energy more efficiently and reduce our environmental footprint. Together with Komatsu, we see a significant opportunity to advance productivity further while benefiting our workforce and community."

Komatsu is accelerating development of next-generation autonomous mining equipment through advancement of a software-defined vehicle strategy. By developing a unified vehicle and autonomy platform, the company is establishing foundations for mining machines that continuously evolve, adapt to site-specific conditions and unlock new levels of productivity and sustainability throughout asset lifecycles.

To learn more about Komatsu’s FrontRunner Autonomous Haulage System, please visit www.Komatsu.com/FrontRunner

More information about the company is posted at www.Komatsu.com