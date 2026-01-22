Mining goes digital: how cloud-driven collaboration is reshaping field geology

Field geology is entering a new era driven by digitalization. Cloud-based platforms now allow teams to collaboratively analyze 3D datasets in real-time, speeding up decision-making and revolutionizing exploration practices.

Veracio offers mining clients technologies to enhance, automate, and digitally transform geosciences in exploration, resource definition, and production. The company promotes a modern approach through its diverse product portfolio, integrating science and technology with digital accessibility. It employs advanced multi-spectral scanning, data governance, and AI to accelerate real-time decision-making, aiming to improve efficiency, profitability, and sustainability in the mining industry globally.

In the mining industry, where efficiency and risk reduction are paramount, digital technologies have become crucial. Cloud environments and advanced 3D visualization tools are changing how geologists evaluate data and address geological uncertainties. These systems enable global specialists to work in shared virtual spaces, fostering remote collaboration across disciplines and supporting multi-perspective geological interpretations.

Contemporary geology must handle diverse, large-scale datasets, including hyperspectral surveys, geochemical analyses, structural logging, and geotechnical models. Digital platforms now consolidate these data streams in accessible 3D environments, enabling more comprehensive and timely geological assessments.

Efficient, single-source data capture has become essential in this new landscape. Recording data once and maintaining its integrity throughout a deposit's lifecycle reduces risks during exploration and capital-intensive planning stages. Early, reliable geometallurgical information supports improved mine design and long-term operational planning.

"Digitalization is redefining mineral exploration. Teams can now share and interpret data together in real time within the same virtual workspace," Felipe Bugueño, project geoscientist at Veracio, stated. He added this shift results in faster decisions, more consistent models, and shorter turnaround times for exploration and development projects.

Veracio's platform exemplifies the digital ecosystem's move towards distributed collaboration and broader applied intelligence in geosciences. Its cloud environment connects geologists, engineers, and data specialists in a secure workspace, allowing simultaneous visualization, editing, and sharing of geological information. This approach fosters cross-disciplinary integration and embeds collaborative practices into daily operations.

The company emphasizes the importance of diverse technical perspectives in advancing drilling and exploration workflows, enhancing the geological understanding that informs critical decisions. "Our objective is to enable the generation and transfer of geological knowledge across the entire mining value chain," Bugueño explained. He further noted real-time access to updated datasets improves decision accuracy and enhances communication between technical groups.

For more information, please go to www.Veracio.com/