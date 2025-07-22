Mining jobs face top climate risk, report says

A global safety charity is urging researchers to find more effective ways to protect mining and quarrying workers from the safety risks that climate change poses.

Lloyd’s Register Foundation’s new Global Safety Evidence Centre reports that rising temperatures, extreme weather, and increased material demand are putting mining and quarrying workers in greater danger. The Foundation’s World Risk Poll reveals that one in five workers worldwide (18%) faced harm at work in the past two years—a number that rises to 21% in the mining and quarrying sector. The International Labour Organisation estimates that workplace harm leads to three million deaths annually. The new report notes that 4.2 out of every 100,000 mining and quarrying workers suffer fatal injuries.

Climate change is set to worsen this situation. The report highlights that for every 1°C increase in temperature, the risk of work injuries rises by 1%. During heatwaves, this risk jumps by 17.4%, especially in subtropical regions. Europe has already experienced the impact of extreme heat this year, with Portugal, Spain, France, and Italy all recording temperatures above 40°C.

Southeast Asia recently endured an unusually long and intense heatwave in 2025, with temperatures in the Philippines climbing between 42°C and 51°C. The report points out that outdoor workers in agriculture and construction, as well as those working indoors without proper ventilation, face the highest risks from excessive heat.

While climate change brings direct and indirect risks—including UV radiation and extreme weather events—to workers across all industries, mining and quarrying workers are particularly vulnerable to heat exhaustion and hazardous conditions. The report identifies small-scale mining operations, underground and open-cast mines, and unregulated mining in low- and middle-income countries as especially high-risk environments.

Despite these dangers, the report finds a significant lack of research and evidence on climate-related risks. Where data exists, it often covers only one sector or region and fails to consider workers in different contexts. This shortfall has prompted the Foundation’s global call for more research and greater sharing of knowledge.

Nancy Hey, director of evidence and insight at Lloyd’s Register Foundation, said: “As the effects of climate change continue, the impact on work is also changing. This affects all of us, but some sectors and geographies stand to be more affected than others.

“As this report highlights, there is a lack of evidence on how to protect workers from these growing risks, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. Filling these gaps in knowledge should be an urgent priority – this work will enable lives and livelihoods to continue safely and is essential to a thriving global economy.

“Where there is already strong evidence, as with risks from heat and UV radiation, then clear guidelines for employers should be created and widely shared. Researchers, evidence brokers and safety practitioners all have a role to play, and bringing these stakeholders together to share knowledge across sectors and regions will be key to protecting workers from the risks posed by climate change.”

The publication of the foundation’s report coincides with a white paper from the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), which calls for the development and enforcement of climate-related safety regulations as part of existing labour laws.

Ruth Wilkinson, head of policy and public affairs at IOSH, said: “The impacts of climate change are already being realised. Action to address climate change needs to happen at multilateral, national and local levels, including with businesses. As part of this collective global action, it’s crucial we consider the impacts on people, and specifically on workers and those vulnerable worker groups, so that adaptation and mitigation measures can be taken. So, we all have a role to play, we need to work together to share knowledge and learning and take action to manage the risks. Action needs to be taken, and fast.”

To download the full report, ‘Climate change impacts on safety at work’, please click here