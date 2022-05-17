Mining management and board changes – On the Move

The May edition of our On the Move newsletter is now available. The monthly publication tracks management and board appointments across Canada’s mining and […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff May 17, 2022 At 2:03 pm

Topics

Tags

The May edition of our On the Move newsletter is now available. The monthly publication tracks management and board appointments across Canada’s mining and mineral exploration industry.

To view a copy of the newsletter, visit our homepage www.CanadianMiningJournal.com and scroll down along the right-hand side or click here.

Keep us up to date on your company’s latest appointments and achievements by emailing us at [email protected] and sign up for our free daily newsletter to receive On the Move straight to your inbox each month.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

May 10 2022 - Sep 30 2022
Mine Planning and Design Series – Whittle, Surpac, MineSched, Gems, and Simulia Isight Training
May 16 2022 - May 18 2022
International Conference and Expo on Robotics and Artificial Intelligence
May 23 2022 - May 24 2022
Smart Water Utilities USA 2022
Jun 13 2022 - Jun 15 2022
PDAC 2022 Convention