Mining People: 1911 Gold, Eletra Battery Materials, Super Copper, Abitibi Metals, Foremost Clean Energy, Q2 Metals

Management changes announced this week:

1911 Gold appointed Éric Vinet as chief operating officer (COO), effective December 1, 2025. The company also made key site-level appointments: Sam Bates (Mine Superintendent), David Towle (Mill Manager), and Dan Barrie (Director, Special Projects).

Blue Moon Metals promoted Katy Grant to senior vice president of human resources and corporate sustainability.

Cosa Resources appointed David Cates as strategic advisor to the company.

Cygnus Metals reported Nick Kwong will be promoted to president/CEO following the transition of Ernest Mast from managing director to non-executive director on 12 December 2025.

Electra Battery Materials promoted Paolo Toscano as vice president of projects and engineering.

MAX Power Mining announced Mansoor Jan will become CEO of MAX Power’s U.S. critical minerals subsidiary and Ranjith (Ran) Narayanasamy will assume the role of CEO effective December 8, 2025.

Soma Gold announced Julian Storz has joined the company as vice president of business development.

StrikePoint Gold named Alan Pangbourne as an advisor to the company.

Super Copper reported Mark Gibson has been appointed technical advisor to the company.

Total Metals named Robert Penczak as vice president of exploration.

Board changes:

Abitibi Metals raised Craig Parry to the company's advisory committee.

American Rare Earths advised the following changes to its board of directors: Jason Beckton as non-executive director and the resignation of Hugh Keller as non-executive Director.

American Tungsten added Duncan T. Blount to its board of directors, and Ajay Toor has stepped down from the board.

Aris Mining appointed Brigitte Baptiste to its board of directors.

AuMEGA Metals advised Kerry Sparkes will retire from the board, effective 30 November 2025.

Baru Gold welcomed Keith Margetson to the board of directors.

Euromax Resources reported Maciej Sciazko has been appointed to the board of directors as non-executive director.

Foremost Clean Energy announced the appointment of Peter Espig to its board of directors.

Gold Strike Resources named Jim Gowans as the chairman of the advisory board.

Kestrel Gold stated Greg Lynch has resigned as a board director.

Manganese X Energy added Desmond Tranquilla to its board of directors.

Pegasus Resources announced Noah Komavli has resigned as a member of the board of directors.

Q2 Metals welcomed Keith Phillips to its board of directors.

SSR Mining advised Simon Fish has resigned from the company's board of Directors.

Trigon Metals added Noureddine Mokaddem to its board of directors.