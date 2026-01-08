Mining People: A2Gold, Osisko Metals, United States Antimony, Euromax Resources, Silver Viper Minerals, Sixty North Gold Mining

Management changes announced this week:

A2Gold raised John Marma as vice president of exploration.

Aberdeen International reported Bernard Wilson has resigned as a director of the company.

Almonty Industries appointed Guillaume Wiesenbach de Lamaziere as chief development officer.

Copperhead Resources announced Denise Lok has been appointed corporate secretary and James A. Deckelman has been appointed CEO.

Jaguar Mining promoted Daniel Karrqvist to the role of CFO and Naomi Nemeth has been appointed to the newly created role of vice president of investor relations.

Lode Gold Resources announced David Gunning has agreed to join Lode Gold as a technical advisor.

Maple Gold Mines appointed Sarah Herriott as vice president of investor relations and corporate development.

Nations Royalty promoted Derrick Pattenden as president and CEO.

Osisko Metals promoted Jeff Hussey as chief operating officer.

Silver Viper Minerals welcomed Andreas L'Abbé as financial advisor and Gernot Wober as technical advisor.

Sorrento Resources engaged Dr. Phillip Hellman as technical advisor to the company.

Surge Battery Metals strengthened its executive team with the addition of Steffen Ball as NNL's vice president of commercial development.

United States Antimony promoted Melissa Pagen as president of Bear River Zeolite Company, the company's zeolite division.

Board changes:

Alphamin Resources announced Paul Baloyi has resigned as a director of the company effective January 31, 2026.

Arya Resources added Roger March to its board of directors.

Euromax Resources welcomed P. Gage Jull as non-executive chairman of the board of directors.

Fitzroy Minerals appointed Victor Flores as a non-executive director of the company.

Gold Basin Resources announced Andrew Mendelawitz has been appointed as a non-executive director.

Lion One Metals reported Tayfun Eldem has stepped down as an independent member of the company's board of directors.

Maple Gold Mines appointed Dustin Isaacs as an independent director and chair of Maple Gold's board of directors.

NexMetals Mining announced Warwick Morley-Jepson has been appointed to the board of directors. Morley-Jepson will also assume the role of co-chair, alongside Philipa Varris, the current chair of the sustainability committee, of the board's newly formed safety, sustainability and technical committee.

Silver Viper Minerals welcomed Jeff Couch to its board of directors.

Sixty North Gold Mining welcomed two additional members to its board of directors: Daniel Martin and Michelle Legat.

Strategic Resources added Terry Perles to the company's board of directors.

Tectonic Metals announced the appointment of Eira Thomas as chair of the board of directors.

Trident Resources appointed Tim Termuende as chairman of the board of directors.