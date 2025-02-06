Mining People: Abitibi Metals, Cartier Resources, Westhaven Gold, EMX Royalty, MAG Silver, York Harbour Metals

Management changes announced this week:

Abitibi Metals appointed Laurent Eustache as executive vice president.

Barksdale Resources announced Rick Trotman resigned as president and CEO of the company. William Wulftange has been appointed CEO and will assume, on an interim basis, all related duties.



Cape Lithium tapped Kevin Cornish for the role of company CFO.

Cartier Resources informs that Gaétan Lavallière is no longer vice-president.

Chilean Cobalt named Andy Sloop as its CSO (chief sustainability officer).

Eros Resources appointed Dr. Andrew J. Ramcharan as senior vice president of corporate development and Cornell McDowell as vice-president of exploration.

Heliostar Metals named Vitalina Lyssoun as CFO.

Hemlo Explorers appointed Ken Lapierre president and CEO.

Hi-View Resources named Robert “Nick” Horsley for the role of CEO.

Metalore Resources named Ashley Nadon as CFO and director of the company.

New Gold advised Yohann Bouchard has resigned as executive vice president and COO.

Storm Exploration named Taylor Niezen as CFO and corporate secretary.

Sun Summit Minerals tapped Niel Marotta as the company's new CEO and director.

VanadiumCorp Resource tapped Gilles Dupuis for CEO, replacing Ian Mallory.

Westhaven Gold announced the formal departure of company founder Shaun J. Pollard. Separately, Janice Davies resigned as corporate secretary. Zara Boldt will now serve in the combined role of CFO and corporate secretary.

Board Changes:

Corcel Exploration named Jon Ward to its board of directors, replacing Patrick Morton.

EMX Royalty announced board member Chris Wright has resigned from its board of directors. However, the company congratulates Wright on his confirmation as U.S. secretary of energy under President Donald Trump.

Hemlo Explorers added Brian Howlett as chairman of the board of directors.

Klondike Gold added Dr. M. Stephen Enders to its advisory board.

MAG Silver tapped John Armstrong to its board of directors.

SSR Mining named Laura Mullen to its board of directors.

Stellar AfricaGold named Dr. Paul Kitto as a director of the company.

Storm Exploration added Rob L'Heureux to its board of directors.

Thor Explorations appointed Franklin Edochie to its board of directors.

York Harbour Metals named Timothy Ko to its board of directors.