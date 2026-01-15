Mining People: Abitibi Metals, Eaton Canada, Surge Copper, Euro Manganese, Renegade Gold, Tocvan Ventures

Management changes announced this week:

Abcourt Mines added Loïc Bureau, as chief operating officer. Bureau is also resigning from the board of directors.

Abitibi Metals welcomed David Bernier as chief operating officer.

Andina Copper raised Joseph Salas as vice president of exploration and Gustavo Zulliger as principal consulting geologist.

Appia Rare Earths and Uranium raised Jason Bagg to vice president of corporate development.

Arctic Fox Lithium promoted Kirby Renton as its new director, president and CEO. Kirby Renton succeeds Eddy Siu, who resigned as a director of the company on January 13, 2026; and Harry Chew, who resigned as the president and CEO of the Company. Chew will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors

Aya Gold and Silver announced two long-standing members of its board of directors, Robert Taub, chair of the board, and Dr. Jürgen Hambrecht, lead independent director, will not stand for re-election at the corporation’s upcoming annual meeting, and will retire from the Board at the conclusion of their current terms.

Century Lithium welcomed Cormac O'Laoire, PhD, as strategic advisor.

Corcel Exploration announced Grant Tanaka has been appointed CFO of the company to replace Kyle Nazareth.

Cosa Resources promoted Justin Rodko to vice president of corporate development.

Eaton Canada appointed Rahul Duggal to the position of business unit manager for commercial products and assemblies (CPA) and power distribution and control assemblies (PDCA) – electrical sector - electrical Americas – Canada.

Eskay Mining reported Clinton Smyth has joined the company in the capacity of chief geologist responsible for the company's 2026 exploration program.

Golconda Gold Alan Linden has been appointed as the General Manager of the Corporation’s Summit mine, located in New Mexico, United States.

Hemlo Mining appointed Garett Macdonald vice president of operations, and will also assume responsibilities of general manager at the Hemlo Mine. Perry Blanchard hae been appointed vice president of sustainability.

Lithium ION Energy announced resignations of Ali Haji, as CEO and Director, Aneel Waraich, and Enkhtuvshin Khishigsuren, as Directors. Concurrently, the company welcomes Sreenath Didugu to the board of directors and as interim CEO.

Norsemont Mining welcomed Charles Ross as CFO.

NovaGold Resources appointed Frank Arcese as project director to Donlin Gold LLC.

PPX Mining welcomed Ernest Mast and Diego Bellido as directors of the company. In addition, the company confirms Ernest Mast was appointed president and CEO of PPX. Dr. John Thomas has transitioned from his role as Interim CEO and continues to serve the company as chief operating officer. PPX also announced Bruno Kaiser has resigned as a director of the company. Kaiser will continue to support PPX in the role of advisor.

Strategic Metals promoted Sam Wallingham to vice president of energy development.

Surge Copper added Jennifer Anthony as vice president of environment and regulatory affairs.

UraniumX Discovery appointed Vincent Martin as strategic advisor to the company.

Vortex Metals announced its board of directors appointed Michael Williams as interim CEO.

Western Copper and Gold appointed Robert Dirk as chief operating officer and Christian Roldan as vice president of technical.

Board changes:

Euro Manganese reported John Webster has tendered his resignation as director of the company.

High Tide Resources reported Stephen Altmann has stepped down from the company's board of directors and from his role as chairman.

Lodestar Metals announced the strategic appointment of David Christie as chairman of the company.

New Earth Resources added Tim Henneberry to its advisory board.

Northern Dynasty Minerals is pleased to announce Stephen Meyer has been appointed to its board of directors and as chair of the company's audit and risk committee of the board to replace Christian Milau.

Northern Lights Resources announced Graham Keevil has resigned from the company’s board of directors. The company further announced the appointment of Lisa Thompson to its board of directors.

Renegade Gold appointed Enrico (Rick) Paolone and Dain Currie as directors of the company. Paolone has also been appointed as chairman of the board. John Newell has resigned as a director of the company. Newell will now act as an advisor to the company.

TNR Gold appointed Leopold Sutton to its board of directors.

Tocvan Ventures added Anna Ladd-Kruger as an independent director to its board of directors.